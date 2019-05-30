PM Imran to leave for Saudi Arabia today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the 14th Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah, on Thursday (today).

According to details, a delegation comprising Commerce Adviser, Abdul Razak Dawood, Federal Ministers Murad Saeed, Khusro Bakhtiar and CM KP will accompany the prime minister during his tour of the kingdom. He will also perform Umrah in Makkah.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is hosting the OIC Summit titled “Makkah Summit: Together for the Future” aimed at developing a unified stance of Muslim leaders on rising tension in the Gulf.

PM Khan will deliver a keynote speech at the OIC summit and hold meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit. He will return to the country upon completion of his visit on June 1.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is already in the Kingdom for the OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting, yesterday, had met his Indonesian counterpart and discussed bilateral ties along with regional and international matters.