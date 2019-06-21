Kabir Singh leaves the audiences mighty impressed

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is ready to take on the box-office as it hits the theatres today.

However, a few people have been managed to watch special screenings of the film and took to social media to reveal their thoughts about the same. According to most reactions Shahid has nailed his act life never before and people are also deeming it as his best performance so far. Kiara, on the other hand, is also receiving a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film. Kabir and Preeti’s love story has definitely struck a chord with the viewers and with the film hitting the theatres tomorrow, this has just added to the buzz around the film.

The songs of Kabir Singh have already become hits and according to the people who have watched the film, the songs add to the screenplay perfectly.

Courtesy: (filmfare.com)