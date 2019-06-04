Karachi: Bohra community celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The members of Dawoodi Bohra community are celebrating Eid-ul Fitr on Tuesday.

According to local media report, Eid prayers were offered in various cities including Karachi, attended by a large number of people belonging to the Bohra community.

Special prayers were also offered for the country’s prosperity, sovereignty and law, order by the community.

However, people embraced each other in a traditional way during the celebration of the Bohra community.

Eid-ul-Fitr is also being celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after the provincial government announced to celebrate Eid in the wake of testimonies for the Shawwal moon sighting.

Eid prayers were offered in Peshawar and other cities of the provincial.

Governor KP Shah Farman offered Eid prayers at the Governor House, as residents of the province also went to mosques to offer Eid prayers today.

On the other hand, Chairman of Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has summoned a meeting of the committee on Tuesday evening for sighting the Shawwal moon.