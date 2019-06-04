Shawwal moon sighting: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) will meet for sighting the Shawwal moon, on Tuesday (today) evening.

The committee chairman will chair the moon sighting session after Maghrib prayers in Karachi. Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet in Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar, while the district bodies will meet at their respective headquarters on the day.

The committee will announce whether the moon of 1st Shawwal sighted or not on Ramazan 29. Shawwal is the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Met Office had earlier predicted that Shawwal moon will be sighted on June 04 and Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday June 05.

“There is strong probability of sighting of the Shawwal moon on Ramazan 29 (June 04),” Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

The Shawwal moon was born on June 03 (Ramazan 28) at 3:02 PM and was four hours and 16 minutes old at the sunset of the 28th Ramazan.

The moon will be 28 hours and 16 minutes old on June 04 that is the 29th of Ramazan and can be sighted for at least one hour after sunset, the weather department said.