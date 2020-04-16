Karachi: Deaths from mysterious disease raise concern among residents

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The deaths from mysterious disease at hospitals in Karachi have raised concerns among the citizens, on Thursday.

Private clinics are not treating the patients and the victims might have suffered from any other disease except novel coronavirus. The reason behind this sudden surge in deaths is yet to be determined.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s executive director Dr Seemi Jamali has stressed that the Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) of private hospitals must be opened.

On the other hand, sources revealed that the number of unresolved deaths in Karachi has increased further with hundreds of people being brought to hospitals as either critically ill or dead.

109 people were brought to the Jinnah Hospital in critical condition in 14 days. Out of these, 90 patients lost their lives shortly after being admitted.

It was further reported that three to four dead bodies are being brought to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Karachi on daily basis. Other hospitals, including the Indus Hospital, have also reported similar cases.