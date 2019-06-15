Karachi residents face problems due to prolonged power outage, as mercury soars to 41C

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi residents facing immense problems due to prolonged power outage throughout the city on Saturday as the mercury soar to 41C, on Saturday.

According to local media reports, Karachi-Electric Corporation, sent messages to citizens about load management of electric supply after the situation caused by weather.

On Friday, Residents of Karachi faced more than 10 hours of power outage.

KE, in a statement, said that due to the increase in heat and low pressure of gas supply, demand increased by consumers.

Federal Minister Omar Ayyub Khan rejected the claims by KE, saying that the Sui Southern Gas Company is providing more than necessary gas supply to KE. He said that approval has been given for an additional 150 MW.

According to the Meteorological Department, sea breeze will remain cut off.

In a recent statement, the Met office informed that due to continued suspension of sea breeze the heat wave condition will prevail from June 13-15, 2019, with temperature likely to range in 40-42C in the city.

In a turn of events, the Met department predicted rain in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpir Khas.