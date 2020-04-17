Karachi: Ten policemen tested positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least 10 members of Karachi police force were quarantined after they were tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The infected officials include two Inspectors, one Head Constable and seven Constables.

According to sources five of the infected police officials have been shifted to quarantine facility established at the Expo Center while four have been asked to remain in isolation at their homes.

Sources further said that all possible facilities are being provided to the infected police personnel and doctors from two major hospitals of the city are in contact with them.