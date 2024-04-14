Karzai, Abdullah defend legitimacy of Iran’s attack on Israel

KABUKL (TOLOnews): Former President Hamid Karzai and the former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, described Tehran’s action against Israel as a legitimate exercise of Iran’s right to defend its national sovereignty.

Former President Hamid Karzai said: “Global peace has recently been severely threatened by the increase in wars, crises, and violations of international laws and principles. Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus was a recent instance, which was met with a legitimate self-defense response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Abdullah Abdullah, the former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, referring to the presence of Afghan migrants in Iran, said that escalating tensions between Tehran and Jerusalem directly affect the situation in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, with its shared religious, historical, and cultural ties, is our neighbor and currently hosts millions of Afghan citizens. Any action by Israel against Iran and the escalation of tensions has a direct impact on the situation in Afghanistan and could have unpredictable and dire consequences for the region and global peace and security,” he said.

These two former officials also criticized the Gaza war and called for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine.

Political Analyst Shahzada Masoud told TOLOnews: “This was a legitimate right of the Islamic Republic of Iran and it has proven itself in the Islamic world. At the same time, the international community, especially the United States and its allies, should apply pressure on Israel to stop the injustices occurring in Palestine and Gaza.” Najib Rahman Shamal, an analyst, said: “If the tensions and conflicts between the Islamic Republic and Israel continue, it will not only have negative outcomes for Middle Eastern countries but will also impact the expansion of relations, peace, and stability in regional countries including between Iran and Afghanistan.” On Sunday night, Iran responded to Israel’s attack on its consulate building in Damascus by targeting military sites in Israel with over 300 missiles and drones.