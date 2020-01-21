Karzai praises Bacha Khan for ‘fighting violence, extremism’

KABUL (AT News): Former President, Hamid Karzai in a statement on the occasion of independence activist Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan’s (aka Bacha Khan) 32nd death anniversary, praised him for his nonviolent battle against violence and extremism.

“Pride of Afghans Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan was a shining star of nonviolent thought, honorable leader and great fighter for independence in the Indian sub-continent who formed the main axis of struggle for unity between nations, socials reforms, education for boys and girls as well as development,” the statement said.

Karzai said that late Khan suffered pains and tolerated prison services during his life in fighting colonialism, violence and extremism.

“Unfortunately, our region is now suffering from extremism and violence more than any other time. We hope to follow Bacha Khan’s footprints for rescuing from current situation.”