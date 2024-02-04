Kashmir Day Cycle Race organized

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association successfully organized the Kashmir Day Cycle Race, showcasing exceptional athleticism and sportsmanship over a 48-kilometer route from Mardan to Peshawar.

Cyclists displayed remarkable skill and determination, claiming all three top positions in the race. Sanaullah emerged as the triumphant leader, completing the course in an impressive 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 25 seconds. Khizar Hayat secured the second position with a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 50 seconds, closely followed by Haroon Khan, who secured the third position with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, and 30 seconds.

The race drew participants from diverse divisions, including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, and Kohat, showcasing the unity and competitive spirit within the cycling community.

Notable personalities graced the event, including international cricketer Fakhar Zaman and DSO Mardan Saeed Akhtar, who joined Chairman of the KP Cycling Association Nasir Ahmad, President Syed Shayan Ali Shah, Secretary Muhammad Ali, and other officials as special guests.

The collaboration between the District Sports Office Mardan and PEMS Schools System played a pivotal role in the successful organization of the race, highlighting the importance of community partnerships in promoting sports and healthy competition.

The closing ceremony, held at PIMS Schools Peshawar, was a grand affair featuring special guests Ismail Khan and Anwar Khan, who enthusiastically distributed trophies, medals, cash prizes, and certificates to the deserving participants. The event concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impression of camaraderie and achievement within the cycling community.