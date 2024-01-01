France boosts military modernization with €1.1 billion equipment orders

Courtesy: KI Data

PARIS: France’s Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) has made significant strides in modernizing its armed forces with orders exceeding €1.1 billion (U.S. $1.2 billion) for self-propelled howitzers, armored vehicles, helicopters, and missile systems. This move is part of France’s broader plan to enhance its defense capabilities through 2030.

The procurement includes 109 state-of-the-art Caesar truck-mounted howitzers from Nexter Systems, designed to bolster the French Army’s artillery capabilities. Additionally, the orders encompass Serval armored troop carriers and NH90 helicopters, reinforcing France’s military readiness across air, land, and special forces operations.

France’s commitment to military modernization is underscored by its substantial budget allocation of €413 billion euros for the armed forces from 2024 to 2030, representing a 40% increase over the previous period.

In addition to bolstering its conventional forces, France continues to invest in advanced missile systems, naval capabilities, and air defense assets to ensure comprehensive defense coverage and readiness against emerging threats.