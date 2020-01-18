Kashmir Day: PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in AJK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to address a public gathering in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5.

According to details, the decision came during PM Imran Khan’s meeting with the former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The public meeting will be held in Mirpur city of Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief organiser Saifullah Niazi has been instructed to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

Meanwhile, Mr Niazi has started consultations with party office-bearers on the venue for the meeting.

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5 all over the country and Azad Kashmir to express unity with the people of India occupied Jammu and Kashmir suffering brutalities at the hands of Indian troops.