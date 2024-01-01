Bilawal advocates PPP-mode over privatization for institutional success

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has advocated for a pragmatic approach towards managing key institutions such as Pakistan Airlines and Pakistan Steel Mills. He emphasized the importance of exploring public-private partnerships as an alternative to outright privatization. Additionally, he called upon the federal government to address the pressing issue of inflation by proposing salary increases for employees in the forthcoming budget.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing a function organized by the People’s Labor Bureau (PLB) at the Karachi Arts Council on the occasion of International Labour Day, said that economies, businesses, and institutions worldwide, including Pakistan, thrive due to the dedication of workers. He reiterated the PPP’s philosophy: ensuring that workers receive their rightful dues.

He pointed out that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto not only granted workers the right to form unions but also established vital institutions like the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) for their welfare.

Additionally, he emphasized that when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto assumed office as Prime Minister, her inaugural act was to release workers’ representatives who had been unjustly imprisoned during the dictatorship. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto carried forward the noble struggle of the workers,” he noted. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that during the first tenure of President Asif Ali Zardari, significant strides were made in favor of labor rights.

He noted the removal of anti-labor clauses from the constitution, originally introduced during the regimes of General Zia-ul-Haq and General Pervez Musharraf. Additionally, Chairman Bilawal highlighted substantial increases in salaries and pensions, asserting, “I believe that no government in Pakistan’s history has elevated salaries and pensions to such an extent, barring the tenure of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.” Furthermore, he underscored the legislative achievements of the Sindh Assembly, stating that no other province rivals its commitment to enacting laws for the rights and welfare of workers.

Chairman PPP highlighted that the Sindh government, under the PPP, has launched the Benazir Mazdoor Card initiative. However, he noted that its full implementation hinges upon the federal government’s transfer of ministries and institutions, as stipulated by the 18th Amendment. He advocated for the devolution of institutions like EOBI to the provinces. Expressing optimism, he stated his hope that PPP-led governments in Sindh and Balochistan would prioritize salary increases in the forthcoming budget.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated the PPP’s longstanding stance on the privatization of institutions like PIA, emphasizing the preference for operating them under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode instead. He cited successful PPP-mode projects in Sindh as examples of effective collaboration between the public and private sectors. Chairman advocated for a similar approach for institutions under consideration for privatization, suggesting that the government sell some shares and engage with the private sector to foster their development, thereby benefiting Pakistan and its economy.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the success of the Thar Coal Project completed by the People’s Government of Sindh through a public-private partnership, contrasting it with previous failures under both provincial and federal administrations. He noted the current finance minister’s favorable view of Sindh’s PPP model and expressed the intent to persuade the government to transition from privatization to PPP-mode.

Talking about the Pakistan Steel Mills, Chairman Bhutto said that the land belongs to the Sindh government and decisions regarding the institution should involve Sindh’s consent.

He emphasized for collaborative discussions between the federal and provincial governments, proposing that if the federal government intends to divest from the Steel Mills, Sindh should have the opportunity to acquire and operate it more efficiently under PPP-mode, ensuring the welfare of its workers. Chairman Bilawal also stressed the need for increased activity within the People’s Labor Bureau, a subsidiary organization of the PPP. He announced former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani’s appointment to mobilize People’s Labor Bureau nationwide.