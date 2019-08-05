Khattak alleges Imran Khan made false cases against Nawaz, Shehbaz

F.P. Report

NOWSHERA: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) Pervez Khattak Monday alleged Imran Khan made fake cases against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Pervez Khatak brought important revelations and allegations about Imran Khan and General Bajwa during a rally in Nowshera on Monday.

He said that Imran Khan and General Bajwa had confidence in me.

One day, Gen Bajwa said him that every day Imran Khan comes and says, put Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz in jail, he revealed.

Khattak said that Bajwa told me that I can’t do it anymore, Imran Khan wants to do injustice to me and used to give him orders daily to arrest all of them.

“He used to call NAB daily to arrest so-and-so, arrest so-and-so,” Khattak said.

“If Imran Khan had made real cases, the court would have punished them, but all were dramas”, he alleged.

If Bajwa has disagreed with Imran Khan, it is only on these issues, he said.

Khattak said that Bajwa used to say that he can’t oppress people anymore and Imran wants to oppress me.

The result of oppression is in front of everyone today Imran himself is in jail, Pervez Khattak said.

Imran Khan was an extremist person and an enemy of this country, he alleged.

Imran Khan was considering the Pathans as crazy and less intelligent, he said.

“I swear on Holy Quran that Imran Khan wants a riot and disorder in this country”, said Khattak.

He said Imran Khan wants to fight this country with army and wants to weaken our army, today India and Iran are fighting with us.

In my view, Imran Khan is an agent of India who is against his own army, Khattak alleged.

The person who attacked GHQ and Corps Commander House is a traitor of this country and an enemy, he further alleged.