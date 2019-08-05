Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Monday) to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, all arrangements have been made to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day today at home and abroad in a befitting manner. It said that solidarity walks will be organized across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It will be a public holiday today. In Islamabad, a rally will be held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the Constitution Avenue. One minute silence will be observed at 09:30 am to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

Posters and billboards have been displayed around important Avenves, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held today to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

The banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris have been put on display at all important points and roads. In connection with the day, debate and declamation contests as well as essay writing competitions are being organized in educational institutions.

Radio Pakistan is broadcasting special programme to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Solidarity program, solidarity walks will also be organized in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and four provincial capitals.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

A district administration spokesman in Rawalpindi said all was set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday in a befitting manner.

He said that like other parts of the country, all arrangements had been finalised to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

India was keeping a major part of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced occupation at the might of her occupational military power since October 27, 1947, against the aspirations of the people of the State.

The spokesman said that preparations were in full swing to observe the day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

He said the Education Department was also organizing special programmes in educational institutions to draw attention towards the Kashmir issue which could not be settled down despite the clear-cut resolutions in favour of innocent people of the IIOJK.

The bleeding Occupied Valley has been turned into the world’s largest prison following the imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of guns of occupying forces.

The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their love and affection with the people of IIOJK but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the occupied valley from the Indian subjugation, he added.

The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) has organised a photo exhibition and walk to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event was marked by a flag hoisting ceremony in which the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were raised as a demonstration of Kashmiris’ strength and resilience. This was then followed by observing a minute’s silence to honour the oppressed Kashmiris living in occupied territory.

The exhibition also featured performances such as tableaus, speeches and Kashmiri song competitions which were organised with the support of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association.

The General Secretary of All Party Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Pakistan Chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, was present at the event alongside the chapter’s Information Secretary, Imtiaz Wani.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen said on the occasion, “The worst kind of atrocities in Occupied Kashmir have exposed the real face of India in front of the whole world. Such atrocities are rarely found in human history.

The anti-Kashmir cruel policies of the Hindutva government of India, however, have not changed the reality of Kashmir.”

He further said that the dream of world peace can never be fulfilled without the freedom of Occupied Kashmir.

“Till today millions of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom and the only demand of Kashmiris is that they should be given the right of self-determination,” he said.

Imtiaz Wani reinforced his companion’s points by adding, “The entire humanity is ashamed of Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people, and it is a disgraceful stain on human history and conscience, so every Pakistani and every peaceful person in the world should raise their voice for the Kashmiri people’s right of self-determination.

The Muslim Ummah and the United Nations should play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.”

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, who was also present at the exhibition, said that Pakistan has always strongly supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris at the political, moral and diplomatic level.

“It is Pakistan’s principled position that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people under the UN resolutions,” he said.

The exhibition displayed photos related to Kashmiri history and culture and the performances celebrated the people of Kashmir.

The song competition allowed young students a chance to learn about Kashmir and express their solidarity with its people.

Among the winners of the competitions, Eagle Public School won first position in the tableau performances, Ames School System got second position, Alfarooq Public School got third position and Green Valley School came fourth place.

As for the speech competition, Masooma, Tahnia Abid, Sahar Fatima and Sair secured first, second, third and fourth positions respectively.

In the Kashmiri song competition, Miva came first, Shayan came second, Ayesha came third and Iman Fatima came fourth.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally.