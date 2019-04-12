Kim Kardashian reveals she is studying to be a lawyer

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is on a four-year apprenticeship, and says she has already aced one “super easy” test.

Kim Kardashian West has gone Legally Blonde, revealing she is studying to become a criminal justice lawyer.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told US Vogue she has started a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last year, and plans to take her exams in 2022.

She said she had already scored 100 in one criminal law test, saying it was “super easy” and that she could do the subject “in my sleep”.

In 2001 comedy Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods transforms from sorority queen to a murder-solving legal star.

The new career direction for Kardashian West comes after she played a role in the release of prisoner Alice Marie Johnson, who was jailed over a non-violent drug charge in Alabama in 1996.

After visiting Donald Trump at the White House to argue the 63-year-old grandmother’s case, the US president eventually granted clemency.

The reality TV star was also among celebrities who pleaded for the release of teenage sex trafficking victim Cyntoia Brown, who was jailed for life after killing a man who tried to rape her in 2004.

