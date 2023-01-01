Kim-Putin nexus and risk of a global war

North Korea’s Bellicose leader Kim Jong Un is preparing for a historic state visit to the Russian Federation to enjoy Moscow hospitality and to interact with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine, regional and global geopolitical dynamics and prospects for greater economic and military cooperation between the two nations. According to the reports, the possibility of provision of North Korean modern ammunition and state-of-the-art weapons, particularly artillery shells and missiles to the Russian military would be at the top of the agenda. The White House Spokesperson confirmed the reports that the Kim regime and Moscow are currently in negotiations to strike a weapons deal, and that Kim’s visit would be crucial in this regard. Meanwhile, US National Security Council Spokesman John F. Kirby warned North Korea to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made not to sell arms to Russia, otherwise, Washington would slap devastating sanctions against that country.

One year and a half has gone by, and the Kremlin’s Special Operation in Ukraine has not achieved its strategic objectives so far. The sole heir of the former Soviet Red Army had been exhausted, faces shortages of arms, and ammunition and suffers the worst effects of waning morale and poor performance of its fighting troops that failed to achieve any landmark success without Wagner’s support. On the other hand, Europe and North America wholeheartedly supported Ukraine’s war efforts and provided unbelievable economic and military support to Kyiv that not only failed Moscow’s so-called Special Operation but rapidly weakened Putin’s grip over political and domestic affairs. Currently, North Korea has stockpiles of weapons that Moscow needs an urgent basis to consolidate its defence on Ukrainian fronts, while Russia-Korea bilateral cooperation would not only reduce the diplomatic isolation of Pyongyang but ease up Kim’s economic constraints amid worsening tension in the Korean Peninsula.

The global geostrategic environment is changing rapidly and a bloc of Russia, China and North Korea emerging gradually in response to collective and coordinated policies and strategic manoeuvres of Western nations and their allies in Asia, Africa and other continents in the world. The war in Ukraine is entering its second phase with the introduction of modern Western arsenals such as main battle tanks, heavy artillery systems and F-16 fighter jets while North Korean weapons will turn this battle into a global tragedy. Therefore, world leaders must think about waning global peace before adding fuel to this ongoing armed conflict in the heart of the world.