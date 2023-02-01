King Khan delights fans with new project announcement

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Millions of Shahrukh Khan fans are delighted as the Bollywood superstar has confirmed his next project after ‘Dunki’ and a smashing 2023.

While one of the busiest years for King Khan, with three releases, is yet to end, he already has his hands full for 2024, confirmed the Bollywood mega-star, giving an update on his next film.

In a recent post-release conversation with a Lebanese journalist after ‘Dunki’, Khan confirmed that he will start filming for his next, a ‘more age-real’ film, in March or April next year.

He said, “I will start one in March, April now. I am attempting now to do a film which is more age-real to me, and play it still as the protagonist and as the star of the film.”

Khan continued, “I think one of the few things in Indian films we missed out on is people can play the age and play the star still… Because it does get a little tiring trying to bring in that kind of charm which existed 20 years, ago what I used to do.”

“I think I may have a new charm which is more age-centric. I’d like to do another action film,” he hinted.

Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in his third and final release for the year, his maiden collaboration with Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’. The title is a signature light-hearted comedy-drama by the celebrated director, after two consecutive mega-actioners by SRK, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’.