Kirby has no aid commitment for Ukraine to announce  

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: White House National Security Spokesperson, John Kirby stated that at the moment he has no aid commitment for Ukraine to announce but he urged the Congress to immediately pass the supplementary aid package that President Biden has been seeking to support Ukraine.

John Kirby while answering questions of the media at the White House also stated that the U.S. is keeping an eye on the growing relations between Russia and Iran. Kirby said that defence relations between the two countries are expanding and that Russia continues to use Iranian made drones to target locations inside Ukraine.

Kirby refused to comment about the on going investigation in New York where an Indian citizen is being charged of planning to assassinate a U.S. citizen of Sikh origin. After Canada, U.S. is the second country in last few months which has accused the government of India being involved in trans national criminal activities.

Kirby also announced that a number of countries which are partners of the United States will be jointly monitoring the safety of shipping activities in the Red Sea and the region to insure the protection of U.S. interests.

Jalil Afridi

Director/Managing Editor

The Frontier Post, Pakistan

CEO: The Frontier Post LLC, America

www.thefrontierpost.com

COO: JM Advertising

www.jmadverts.com