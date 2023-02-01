US monitoring Imran’s trial: Miller

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller stated that the US is monitoring the trial of former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

When asked by The Frontier Post whether the US will agree to former Prime Minister Imran Khan demand of summoning US Embassy officials in Islamabad to testify in his case related to the “cypher” controversy. Matthew Miller stated that the US does not comment on cases which are under trial but he hoped that Pakistan will honor democratic principles and that the US is following the case against the former prime minister but have no comments about the charges framed against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan interacted with local journalists inside the Adiala jail after several months of being imprisoned and being kept away from the media. It is also important to mention here that international media was not given access to cover the Imran Khan trial which is being held inside the jail.