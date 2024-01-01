KP and PTI: The story of unending love – but why?

Amir Hamza Bangash

PTI’s influence and percentage of votes in KP have grown consistently with each successive election. They secured 38 general seats out of 105 in 2013, 65 out of 99 in 2018, and 84 out of 115 in the 2024 general elections. The number of received votes has increased significantly from one election to the next since 2013. Various experts and representatives from different political parties suggested multiple causes for their dominance, with a prevailing theory that it was a deliberate strategy by the establishment to involve them in parliamentary politics and disrupt the existing two-party system in the country.

Some individuals suggested that the victory was due to widespread manipulation of public opinion in favor of PTI in various regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, it is acknowledged that while PTI may have initially received support from the establishment, it ultimately gained public support through their dedication, effort, and skill. It does not imply that their conduct was commendable or that their policies were correct. Although their policies were flawed and actions questionable, they strategically appealed to the people and gained their affection, resulting in a historic third consecutive win as the only political party in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The main reason PTI’s advancement in KP is the varied criteria for accepting public into its ranks. It appeals to people with a broad spectrum of beliefs, from conservative to highly progressive, attracting individuals from all walks of life. It was popular among both individuals adhering to traditional religious beliefs, following the old Islamic system of Riyasate Madina, and those with liberal beliefs, advocating for dramatic reform and attempting to revolutionize the system. This method aided them in accepting individuals from diverse backgrounds in all regions.

This approach helped PTI to reduce the proportion of workers from all political backgrounds, including religious, moderate, and liberal. It also guaranteed their popularity in every district of KP, regardless of the literacy rate. Thus, it resulted in a significant and balanced support base throughout the Hazara belt, central districts, and even southern districts of KP, posing challenges to all major parties. The inclusive approach of inviting individuals from all ideologies helped garner support for PTI from both the left and right wings. Conversely, the other political groups in KP had a set ideology that made it difficult for people with differing perspectives to join them.

Females of all ages, from young girls to older women, participating in PTI’s political events improved PTI’s reputation among the liberal population of Pakistan, who were not associated with any political parties. This strategy also assisted the PTI in founding a comprehensive women’s wing in all provinces, including KP. This tactic helped them engage and exert influence over the other women in the province. It improved PTI’s international reputation by conveying that it supports women’s empowerment.

However, its adversaries in the province only attempted to engage women in their political parties or events after observing PTI’s actions. Despite their long tenure in power, in intervals, the rival political parties in KP failed to build a comprehensive women’s wing within their party. Most of these political parties had women serving as their provincial or federal party leaders for many years.

Research is needed to figure out which political party is supported by new voters. However, based on observations and chance interactions, it can be confidently stated that about 50% of new voters lean towards PTI. It is intriguing. You have a base of loyal, long-standing party supporters, but you also have systems in place to attract and persuade new party supporters, which is advantageous. Other political parties need a system to engage and appeal to the voters of the younger generation.

PTI’s strength also stems from its dynamic strategy, which allows leaders and party workers to be physically present and visible among the people. PTI has benefitted more from confrontational politics than any other political group. Their rhetoric becomes more intense over time and remains consistent even after winning elections. Imran Khan criticizes his opponents as ‘thieves’ and ‘bandits’ when he is in opposition, but when he is in power, he arrests them.

He is merciless. This tactic instils in his followers a sense of clarity regarding his thoughts and acts, regardless of the moral implications of his decisions. His communication technique, rooted in populist themes, allowed him to set the media agenda and public discourse. He desires to be on screen, regardless of the positive or negative reasons, as it benefits him and his party equally.

PTI excels in effectively utilizing both mainstream media and social media. Imran Khan is adept at crafting agendas for both mainstream media and social media. He does not allow his opponents to establish the foundation for their narratives. He excels at sparking debate and bringing important problems to the forefront of public attention. He monopolizes people’s thoughts with his addressed issues without allowing them to consider anything else. When he has a problem with the mainstream media, he redirects his focus to social media, which becomes more attractive to his fans and the public.

These activities may cause rival political parties to get defensive and respond to allegations by providing explanations, reasons, and excuses or by attempting to refute the narratives set by their opponents. This strategy prevents other political parties from setting up their media and public agenda on matters they deem significant. Therefore, people only perceive the stories presented by PTI and the topics they prioritize for the public. PTI has a deeper understanding of people’s mindsets than other political parties. When rival political parties promote the core principles of democracy, political integrity, and tolerance, PTI influences them emotionally, and KP is the best example in this regard.

PTI has a charismatic leader in Imran Khan, who has had an avid following since his days as a cricketer. He is consistently present in people’s lives through their challenges and triumphs. It is similarly crucial to be aware of the presence of leaders from other political parties. Where is Nawaz Sharif when he is not in power or jail? Where is Asif Ali Zardari when the PPP is not in power or facing unfavourable circumstances in Pakistan? Asfandyar Wali Khan is the current leader of the ANP. However, he has been absent from public view for some years. How does it impact their party members, excluding new voters or the wider public? These demotivational waves extend and integrate into people’s memories.

Another benefit of PTI is that it has yet to reach saturation. There is ample room for leadership across many hierarchical levels. It may be the reason why it appeals to the younger generations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They see their hope and future in the PTI to prosper in their political careers. Many new members have been introduced in the KP parliament, and this trend is ongoing. It was an unprecedented change for the residents of KP.

Other political parties in KP are failing by reusing the same old candidates, which has resulted in negative consequences for them. In saying this, I am not claiming that PTI is out of saturation; if their method of presenting fresh faces stops, then the people of KP will soon realize that, like others, they are also old wine in old bottles.

A close examination of the KP voters’ mindset reveals that they value unmet goals more than achieved ones. I believe people in KP value contemplating their ambitions more than they do after achieving them. ANP is known for delivering significant improvements in KP by developing infrastructure, founding new universities, renaming the province, and securing provincial sovereignty with the Eighteenth Amendment.

It led many to believe that ANP had completed its goal and nothing new remained for them. I am not denouncing anyone but scrutinizing the ANP, PPP, QWP and PML (N) for not presenting new ideas. It provided ample opportunity for the PTI to promote its aspirations and draw in supporters. There is a prevailing belief that PTI has unresolved tasks at both the national and provincial levels. PTI in KP focuses on problems that are not the people’s genuine concerns. They remain silent on militancy, extremism, terrorism, and policing in the province, which are the core issues of the people. It requires great boldness and effort to divert people’s attention from these issues and introduce new and irrelevant ones. This strategy benefits the Pakistani establishment when the public is distracted from the problems.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) improved its relationship with journalists, resulting in a more favorable public image despite the unfavorable circumstances. The province government’s assistance to various press clubs in different ways also guaranteed more robust backing for PTI and its messages. The policies and initiatives of the KP administration, led by PTI, were not extensively covered by the media despite complaints from various sources. As a result, scandals and anomalies were kept out of public view and discussion. The meticulous media management using explicit and implicit tactics improved PTI’s reputation locally and nationally.

At present, I don’t foresee any replacement for PTI in KP if things continue with the same passion, direction and dedication. Things could only change if there is a change of mind on the part of people or a change of strategies on the part of the different political parties. It is still the narrative, image and strategy of one man, one political party and one ideology ruling over the millions in KP.

Dr Amir Hamza Bangash is an Assistant Professor of Journalism Studies at the Department of Social Sciences and Liberal Arts, IBA Karachi. He can be reached at ahmarwan@iba.edu.pk. He tweets @JourStudiesProf