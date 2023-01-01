KP CM flays suicide attack in Mastung, Hangu

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has strongly condemned the suicide attack at a mosque in Doaba area of Hangu District on Friday, and expressed deep sorrow on the loss of precious human lives in the incident.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister has expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives in the incident. He has also expressed good wishes for the early recovery of the injured ones, and said that the caretaker provincial government equally shared the griefs of the effectees.

He termed the incident as highly condemnable and a brutal act on the part of the perpetrators, and said that those involved in targeting worship places didn’t deserve to be named as human. Azam khan remarked that such cowardly incidents will not waver the resolve of the nation to fight the menace of terrorism till the end.

Earlier, the Chief Minister soon after the incident took place, directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to carry out rescue and relief operations without any delay, and declare emergency in all the hospitals of Hangue with the aim to ensure the timely provision of medical treatment to the injured ones of the blast. Azam Khan also directed the Chief Secretary and the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rush to the Hangu further directing them to submit report about the incident and monitor rescue/relief activities and medical treatment facilities being provided to the injured people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also condemned the tragic incident that took place in Mastung in Balochistan province causing a number of precious human lives. In a separate statement issued in this regard on Friday, Muhammad Azam Khan has expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls, and expressed good wishes for the early recovery of the injured people.