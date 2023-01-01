Terrorist ring leader killed, soldier martyred

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a terrorist Ring leader in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mardan, whereas, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists in the Parachinar area of Kurram province, ISPR said.

An IBO was conducted in the general area of Katalang, Mardan District, which resulted in the killing of a high-value target identified as terrorist ring leader Faisal.

In another encounter with terrorists in the general area of the Parachinar in the Kurram district, the army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, Lance Naik Ghairat Khan (age 33 years, resident of Kurram District), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).