KP govt approves development schemes worth Rs 90 billion

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved 24 important development projects for multiple districts which will cost Rs 90 billion, on Friday.

According to details, Rs 70 billion have been fixed for the Swat Motorway which will be extended to Fateh Pur. Kohat will receive more funds, Rs 15 billion, as compared to other districts over gas royalty.

Rs 15 billion will be spent on different projects while seven projects have been forwarded to the federal government for final approval.

The development projects also include construction of roads in tribal districts. Other undertakings comprise development of schools, hospitals, rescue services and energy sector.