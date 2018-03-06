KP U-23 Kohat Region Male Games begins

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The 3nd edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Male Games got under way at scenic Kohat Sports Complex grounds amidst tight security and with great enthusiasm witnessed in 500 male players’ part of the mega event.

Commissioner Kohat Muthar Zeb was the chief guest on this occasion. MPA Zia Ullah Bangash, DIG Awal Khan, DC Kohat Khalid Ilyas, AC Kohat Miss Gul Banu, DG Sport Junaid Khan, APA FR Kohat Zia-ur-Rehman, Director Games Niamat Ullah, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Development Salim Raza, DEO Education Haziq Rehman, Present Kohat Press Club Noor Muhammad, DSO Syed Sikander Shah (Kohat), Ismail Khan (Karak), Naveed Khan (Hungu), President KP Basketball Association Faqir Awan, Zakir Ullah, Shafqat Ullah, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

The colourful ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Ahmad Khan of Kohat, followed by a melodious Naat presented by Syed Muhamad Zafar Yad, also from a winner of Naat contest held on district level. Kids of Latambar High School presented a well-prepared National Anthem.

There was melodious atmosphere as the little kids enthralled the sitting spectators when presented national songs and compelled the sitting spectators to come on their toes. The police band displayed melodious tones, followed stunning PT show and well-dressed March Past of the participating contingents. The school children presented song “Ye Das Hamara Ha Isay Ham Na Sawara Ha” and Jevy Jevy Pakistan and Dil Dil Pakistan which further tuned up the whole atmosphere into a melodious one.

Commissioner Kohat formally announced the commencement of the Games wherein more than 500 male players are taking part in 15 different games comprising athletic, basketball, badminton, cricket, judo, handball, volleyball, table tennis, karate, wrestling, lawn tennis, gymnastic, squash, hockey, and tug of war.

Soon after announcement of the commencement of the Games, balloons, pigeons, and banners pinned with balloons and inscribes with different sports slogans were also released in the air. “We want to give a message of peace to the rest of the world,” Commissioner Kohat said on this occasion. He said it is very encouraging that such a huge number of male players turned up and now part of the Games in each district of KP.

Kohat, Karak and Hungu are blessed with good talent among the youth but they lack facilities and proper guidance of training and coaching but now the govt initiated such Games at their door steps and now it up to the youth to come up at national and international levels, he added. He assured the male players that all out steps would be taken to provide them facilities in other districts of KP like Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shangla, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Bannu, Swat and Swabi.

In his introductory speech, DG Sports Junaid Khan said that KP govt is holding the U-23 Games for the 3rd consecutive years with due opportunities have been given to both male and female players. He said the Games are being organized in two different phases – first players of the districts would participate in 15 male and 13 female Games while in the second phase all seven regions would be involved in 26 male and 17 female Games.

In the opening day match of Tug-of-War Hangu defeated Karak by 2-1 and in the final upset defending Champion Kohat by 2-1 in a thrilling match. There were vociferous spectators who supported their respective teams. In the hockey match Hangu defeated Karak by 5-0 and moved to the final against Kohat. Adnan scored two goals, Ismail, Irfan and Javed socred one goal each on the field attempts.

In the end, the chief guest Commissioner Kohat Muthar Zeb gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. The winner was awarded Rs. 20,000 while the runners got Rs. 15000 cash prize.

