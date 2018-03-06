Fidayee Mahaz rejects Afghan govt’s talk’s offer

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Rejecting Afghan president’s peace strategy, Fidayee Mahaz—breakaway group of Afghan Taliban—has said the slogans of peace negotiations is a stool of pressure and conspiracy against Islam and mujahideen.

In a statement emailed to Afghan Islamic Press (AIP) Monday (March 5), the spokesman of Fidayee Mahaz of Afghanistan Islami Tahreek, Qari Hamza, said, “These talks and trap are conspiracies against Islam and real mujahideen of the country so that they could change their policy due to increased pressure and accept America’s slavery. But the righteous mujahideen have further strengthened while they way of hypocrites is quite clear.”

He said the hypocrites proved that they were slaves and would always remain slaves because the so-called peace meant surrender.

He said faith, national honour, blood of martyrs and aspirations were sold over the past three decades in the name of peace.

Besides Afghan government, the Fidayee Mahaz also criticized Taliban and alleged that US was providing $5 million to the Taliban Qatar political office every month.

In a veiled reference to Gulbadin Hekmatyar’s peace agreement with government and Mullah Rasool group of Taliban tilt towards the government, Qari Hamza said “This is not peace rather surrender and must be avoided.”

The Fidayee Mahaz is a Taliban breakaway group led by Mullah Najeebullah a.k.a Omar Khitab. Fidayee Mahaz was the first who announced the death of Taliban founder Mullah Muhammad Omar.

Advertisements