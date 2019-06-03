KPK govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: KPK Information minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday said Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated in the whole province on Tuesday.

He said the decision was made after receiving testimonies of Shawwal moon sighting from across the province. He said CM Mehmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman will celebrate Eid in Peshawar on Tuesday.

He said in ex-FATA, that is part of KP province now, Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday and it has been decided that the whole province will celebrate Eid on Tuesday to express solidarity with them.

Earlier, the committee of Masjid Qasim Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, Peshawar announced that it has received testimonies regarding the sighting of the Shawal moon.Mufti Popalzai headed the committee which met to receive testimonies; the committee announced that Eid would be celebrated tomorrow (Tuesday) as over 100 testimonies were received from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement comes a day before the official Ruet -e-Hilal committee under the chair of Mufti Munib ur Rehman would convene its sessions to sight Shawal moon.

Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology has already announced that Eid ul Fitr would be celebrated on June 5 ‘without any doubt’.

Shawal moon has aslo been sighted in Saudia Arabia and Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Tuesday 4th June 2019.The month of Ramadan will end tonight with 29 fasts in Arab world.