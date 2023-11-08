KP’s GoBiz connect

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an online Government-Business Communication Platform, titled “GoBiz Connect” with the primary purpose to have better coordination and communication between the provincial government’s departments and business community. According to the details, this web portal would prove to be an effective platform in order to boost business activities and economic growth by enhancing cooperation and coordination between the private and public sectors along with providing the public an effective tool to monitor and track government’s decisions related to the redressal of business community issues/complaints and ensuring public participation in policy making process of the government.

The interim KP leaders are making concerted efforts to play a better role during their short term in office and surely unelected leaders are using all available means and tact to serve the nation in the best possible way. The KP owes tremendous resources together with hidden deposits, water & energy reservoirs while scenic beauty of Malakand and Hazara divisions has a lot of attraction for domestic and foreign tourists. The KP government intends to present an ideal environment for investment in the various sectors of the economy through an integrated approach by the different stakeholders to fully exploit this potential, the newly launched Online Web Portal will have a key role to this regard.

Historically, Pakistan has been blessed by nature with utmost untapped potential, conducive environment, multiple seasons along with a talented and semi-skilled nation. The country is only short of masterminding and skillful use of all those capabilities and talents, which could not be visualized by the nation over the past multiple decades largely due to corruption and culpability of the rulers and bureaucracy. Earlier, the PTI government launched the magnificent initiative of Pakistan Citizen Portal that largely failed to address the public complaints against government departments because of a lack of answerability at the top level. The interim rulers have brought another online program that will be monitored by the government servants who are the real culprits behind all national failures and fiascos. The KP government must raise a committee comprising government and public leaders to carry forward its pro-business manifesto otherwise saboteurs would trashed all those endeavors in pursuit of their personal agenda as their predecessors toredown sucn iniatives in the past.