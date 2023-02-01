Labor protection: Pakistan applauds ILO’s action plan

F.P. Report

GENEVA: In a significant address at the 349th Session of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Zulfiqar Ahmad, Secretary, Workers’ Welfare Fund, representing the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, expressed Pakistan’s commendation for the Office’s proactive approach in developing a comprehensive action plan on labor protection for the period 2023-29.

Commencing his statement by extending heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Chairperson of the ILO Governing Body, Mr. Ahmad conveyed Pakistan’s confidence in the Chairperson’s leadership abilities, anticipating significant advancements in the global cause of labor protection and social security. He emphasized the vital role played by labor protection and social security as interconnected facets of social welfare, echoing the plan’s viewpoint on their mutually supportive relationship.

Ahmad highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of its workforce, aligning with the national goals and objectives. Acknowledging the evolving nature of employment patterns, he stressed the importance of addressing the needs of workers engaged in non-traditional work arrangements. In particular, he endorsed the plan’s focus on preventing the exclusion of workers in platform work, telework, and temporary employment from essential labor protection measures.

Pakistan stands firmly in support of the ILO’s efforts to safeguard workers’ rights and social security, promoting a sustainable work environment that encapsulates all forms of employment. The nation looks forward to actively participating in the realization of the action plan’s objectives, working collectively towards a future where labor protection is universally accessible and unconditionally assured.