OGDCL announced results

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in its meeting held on Wednesday at OGDCL Head Office, Islamabad announced the financial results for the first quarter ended 30th September 2023.

The Company registered Sales Revenue and Profit after Taxation of Rs 120.141 billion and Rs 49.038 billion respectively translating into an Earnings per Share of Rs 11.40. The Board of Directors declared first interim cash dividend of Rs 1.60 per share.

During the period under review, the average net crude oil production was 32,835 barrels per day, net saleable gas production was 762 MMcf per day, and net LPG production was 713 tons per day.

The Board of Directors appreciated the management and employees of the Company for their efforts and hard work in taking effective steps especially for production optimization and indigenization aligning with the Company’s strategic pursuits and objectives.