Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Gippy Grewal’s house, threatens Salman Khan

(Web Desk): In an unexpected turn of events, gunfire disrupted the tranquility of Vancouver’s White Rock neighborhood in Canada on Saturday, with Punjabi musician Gippy Grewal’s home becoming the focal point of a violent altercation.

In a Facebook post, Lawrence Bishnoi not only acknowledged his involvement in planning the attack but also issued explicit threats. The message warned Gippy Grewal that his association with Salman Khan would not offer protection, urging Salman Khan to intervene.

The post read: “Your close ties to Salman Khan won’t protect you. It’s time for your ‘brother’ to step up and defend you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can shield you from our reach.

“No one can save you. Your flamboyant response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death didn’t go unnoticed. We are well aware of his character and his criminal connections,” the text further read.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a well-known mobster facing multiple criminal trials, including charges of extortion and murder, boasts connections to approximately 700 gunmen globally, adding a concerning dimension to the situation.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Punjabi music community, with peers and fans expressing worry for Gippy Grewal’s safety.

Supporters of Salman Khan are also on edge due to the specific threats directed at him, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of the Bollywood icon. As of now, the motives behind the attack remain unclear.

Gippy Grewal, renowned for his roles in Punjabi cinema and as a singer, faces a precarious situation. The incident has fueled speculation about the motives behind the attack, as the Punjabi music scene grapples with the potential repercussions of this unsettling event.