Waqar Zaka dismisses career ruining allegations by Nida Yasir

(Web Desk) : TV personality and cryptocurrency specialist Waqar Zaka has dismissed the allegations made by popular actor and host Nida Yasir that he tried to ruin her hosting career.

Yasir, who has been hosting a well-liked morning show for more than 15 years, made these remarks while appearing in a recent interview.

He uploaded a video on X and said that his hectic schedule at Stanford University in California, USA, prevented him from responding earlier.

Then, he stated that it was critical to conclude the chapter for good and that Yasir was only acting in order to garner attention and generate publicity.

He recounted an event from 2020 in the video, stating that Nida ‘made the biggest mistake’ when she invited the parents of a girl who had been slain following sexual abuse and made them cry on national television by interrogating her.

Nida Yasir, ARY MORNING SHOW, accurate & complete story? pic.twitter.com/9xc5mlrqVK — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) November 25, 2023

He claims that in response to criticism, she stated on her programme that the girl’s family had approached the channel via Sarim Burney to obtain ‘media support’ and her team did not invite her parents.

Zaka then says she lied about this, and supported his claims by playing the video of a supposed social activist who visits the child’s home and asks her father and uncle if what Nida said was true. The men denied reaching out to the channel and said it was the other way round.

Zaka also makes an effort to refute Nida’s purported claim that the incident’s FIR was only filed after the parents appeared on her programme. The family of the deceased child, however, informs the activist at their residence that although the episode was broadcast much later, the report was filed the same day the daughter vanished.

Zaka went on to say that Nida was angry with him because he had tried to refute these statements she had made.