Monitoring Desk

Author: Brigette Hyacinth

Leading the Workforce of the Future mandates new levels of self-awareness.

“As the workplace evolves in the direction of innovation, digitalization, and rapid change, leaders must follow suit in order to remain relevant and engaging to this multigenerational workforce. The book provides concrete advice and best practices on how to engage and retain top talent,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“It addresses several areas to focus on to future proof yourself and your business,” it added.

Author Brigette Hyacinth is an international keynote speaker, bestselling author and thought leader on leadership, human resources, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

Hyacinth is the founder of MBA Caribbean Organization, which specializes in seminars and workshops in leadership, management and education.

Hyacinth has traveled to five continents including North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia — sharing her expertise.

She currently has over 2 million followers on LinkedIn.

Courtesy: (arabnews)