Dollar edges up against rupee at start of day trading

F.P. Report

KARACHI: United States Dollar (USD) edges up against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) at the interbank by 1.56 rupees on Monday at the start of day’s trading.

The US Dollar is being traded in the interbank market at around 155.80 rupees.

The United States (US) dollar picked up 14 paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market at the start of the week’s trading on March 2.

According to forex dealers, the greenback settled at Rs154.37 against the local unit as compared to the previous closing of Rs154.23.

PSX Pendulum

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index has recovered 641 points after the initial loss of 2,106 points, on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the trading in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was halted for 45 minutes after the benchmark KSE-100 index plunged 2,106 points.

If the KSE 30 index falls 4.5pc or more, trading is halted for 45 minutes.