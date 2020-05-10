Lebanon extends curfew amid spike in coronavirus cases

BEIRUT (AA): Lebanon extended a night curfew on Sunday amid a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the country.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmi said the curfew will start from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time (1600-0200 GMT).

The move came as Lebanese health authorities confirmed 36 new virus infections in the country on Sunday, taking the total cases to 845.

So far, 26 people have died from the disease.

After originating in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

More than 4.05 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearly 280,000 and recoveries exceeding 1.38 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.