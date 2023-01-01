Leg spinner Usama Mir to represent Worcestershire in T20 Blast

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan leg spinner Usama Mir has signed an agreement with Worcestershire County Cricket Club to participate in T20 Blast.

Mr Mir will represent the English county in three matches. He has been roped in as a cover for Mitchell Santner, a New Zealand cricketer.

The T20 Blast is set to begin today with ten Pakistani players, including Usama Mir, displaying their skills in the games.

Former skipper Azhar Ali is also part of the Worcestershire while Hasan Ali has been picked by Birmingham Bears.

Besides, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Abbas, Shadab Khan will be in action during the T20 Blast.