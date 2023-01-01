Babar Azam, Imamul Haq named ‘most prolific pair’ in ICC World Cup Super League

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Imamul Haq have achieved another partnership milestone by smashing most runs in the ICC World Cup Super League.

The most prolific pair made 970 runs in 12 innings at an average of 88.18 followed by Bangladesh’s Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal who scored 698 runs in 23 innings.

The partnership of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has secured third spot as they jointly made 615 runs in 10 innings at the average of 67.60.

Ireland’s pair – Andy Balbirine and Paul Stirling – has been ranked fourth with 615 runs in 15 innings while India’s Shikhar Dhawan and Shumban Gill have secured fifth place by making 545 partnership runs in 10 innings.