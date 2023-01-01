Level-playing field not available to all parties: PPP

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded that there should be a level-playing field for all political leaders, maintaining that the political leaders are deprived of equal opportunities to contest the upcoming general elections.

He stated this while responding to a question regarding the level-playing field available to his party as the two political bigwigs — PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan — are currently ineligible to contest upcoming general elections owing to convictions in separate corruption cases. “There is not a level-playing field for everyone and that is my objection,” said the former foreign minister during his visit to slain journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar’s house in Sukkur on Tuesday.

Nawaz — who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons — was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary. He is expected to return to Pakistan in October this year to lead the election campaign of his party.

Meanwhile, Khan has been imprisoned in the Attock jail since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5 for failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) overturned a lower court’s decision to jail him for three years with an Rs100,000 fine — a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections — he remains behind bars due to his judicial remand in the cipher case till September 13.

Speaking about Mahar’s murder — who was shot dead by unidentified armed motorcyclists in Sukkur on August 17 — Bilawal said that a joint investigation team has been formed to probe the case. “I have come here to offer my condolences to Jan Muhammad Mahar’s family and we stand by them,” said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal also took a jibe at former prime minister Imran Khan — who was overthrown through a no-confidence motion in April 2022 — saying that the terrorists from Afghanistan were allowed to enter Pakistan during Khan’s tenure. He said that a plan was made that the terrorists would be allowed to settle in Pakistan once again, questioning whether Khan and former spy chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed knew that these militants would attack Pakistan’s Army once again.