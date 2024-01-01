LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in attack case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former MNA Aliya Hamza in a case of attacking Jinnah House.

The division bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the post-arrest bail petition by the former MNA and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties. Advocate Farooq Bajwa represented Aliya Hamza during the proceedings and advanced arguments for granting the relief of bail to his clients.

However, a deputy prosecutor general opposed the plea and pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petition. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House , during May-9 violence. (APP)