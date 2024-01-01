Austin calls South Korean Minister of National Defense

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Shin Wonsik. The two leaders discussed shared defense and security priorities on the Korean Peninsula, underscoring the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance and its critical role in the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Secretary reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. extended deterrence commitment to the defense of the ROK. The two leaders agreed that they and their respective departments will continue to communicate frequently about key security issues. They also commended progress on U.S.-ROK-Japan trilateral security cooperation and emphasized the importance of expanding broader regional cooperation by the United States and the ROK with other partners.

The call between the two leaders comes as the United States and the ROK continue to deepen defense and security cooperation to advance a shared regional vision for peace, stability, and prosperity.