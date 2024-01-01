Canada rejects Kabul’s request to control Afghan Embassy in Ottawa

KABUL (TOLOnews): The foreign ministry of Canada has rejected the Islamic Emirate’s request to control Afghanistan’s embassy in Ottawa and other consulates.

Jason Kung, spokesman for the ministry, said that Canada does not recognize the Islamic Emirate, so the embassy will not be handed over to them.

“Countries outside the region, like Canada, are unlikely to have diplomatic relations with Afghanistan’s current government until they are recognized and accept the conditions of the world,” said Aziz Maarij, a former Afghan diplomat.

“No matter If the world accepts the Islamic Emirate’s requests or not, the Islamic Emirate is a fact. If the requests are accepted, Afghan people will be given their rights,” said Sayed Hashim Jawan Balkhaabi, a political analyst.

The Islamic Emirate said that the opening of embassies and establishing of diplomatic relations between countries is a need for the expansion of bilateral relations.

“The Islamic Emirate wants friendly relations with all countries. We do not know why the Canada has said this. Having open embassies is a need both for Afghanistan and Canada,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

Earlier, the acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate in his meeting with representatives of Canada, Germany, Finland, New Zealand, South Korea, the EU, Spain, the US, Norway, Sweden, Australia, the UK and Japan called for the reopenning of their embassies in Afghanistan.