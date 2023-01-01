‘Local body elections phase completed transparently’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, addressed a press conference at the Archives Complex Clifton. He announced that the local body elections phase had been completed transparently without any adverse events throughout the province. Memon added that law enforcement agencies along with police personnel were present during the elections.

He stated the people of Sindh had expressed their full confidence in the Pakistan People’s Party, which achieved triumph throughout the province. Memon said that Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leadership of the People’s Party, and the Sindh government had received the public support.

The citizens of Karachi had expressed their confidence by voting for the People’s Party, Memon added. He further said that the development work happening in Karachi is remarkable, featuring the construction of bridges, underpasses, and the removal of garbage, while new buses are operative, along with other development projects. Memon highlighted that it was the result of this performance that the people voted for the Pakistan People’s Party.

Furthermore, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that during the SCO summit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went to India. Pakistan followed diplomatic values strictly, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that Bilawal should go. Memon said that Bilawal Bhutto raised Pakistan’s position on Samjhauta Express terrorism, including the Kashmir issue. Other leaders of PTI criticized Bilawal Bhutto’s visit, while the BJP party established the price of the Foreign Minister’s head. Memon appreciated the courage and bravery of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for presenting Pakistan’s position, it was the courage and bravery of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who, despite the ruling party BJP putting a price on the head of the foreign minister of a country, went to Goa, India, and presented Pakistan’s stance in the land of the Butcher of Gujarat.

The Sindh Information Minister accused PTI of taking funding from India and Israel. He added that PTI members criticized Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India.

Memon also said that Imran Khan’s regime caused Pakistan to suffer isolation. He specified that PTI members criticize Bilawal Bhutto’s visit because they want chaos in the country. Memon referred to the courts pampering Imran Khan and accused Saqib Nisar of taking favorable decisions for him.

He said that Saqib Nisar and his son are selling PTI tickets for money. It is clear from Saqib Nisar’s action that his decisions were also controversial. They demanded that their decisions should be reversed and a commission should be formed to inquire into their decisions.

He said that NAB issued notices to Imran Khan and his wife in Tosha Khana case. On which Imran Khan went to court, the notice against beloved was declared illegal and said that NAB does not have the authority to call. On this double standard of justice, who will account for those people who were in the custody of NAB for years, remained in remand for ninety days and died during imprisonment. Beloved is not acceptable under any circumstances.

He said that Justice Waqar Seth had said that NAB and FIA should inquire about BRT.

But instead of an inquiry, the relief of a stay order was given. He said that Imran Khan did not want to be searched even in the case of foreign funding, he did not want to be accounted for in Tosha Khana. When the police go to arrest the beloved, his workers attack the police, throw stones, run sticks, throw petrol bombs. One law for Imran Khan and another law for others is not acceptable. The law should be equal for all. He said that during the elections in India, PTI members were praying for the success of Narendra Modi, Imran Khan was campaigning and tweeting in his support.

Imran Khan not only openly supported Goldsmith but also provided funding in comparison to Sadiq Khan, a candidate of Pakistani origin, during the London Mayoral elections.

New traditions of support for Imran Khan are being created. In response to a question, he said that the expression of making hands together is the culture of Sindh which shows humility. One would be less intelligent to criticize the folding of hands in humility, reluctance and respect for others. Joining hands with humility and humility is the culture of Sindh and we will protect this culture till death. In response to a question, he said that Jamaat-e-Islami’s only job is to tell lies, why the money that Jamaat-e-Islami spent on its publicity was not spent on the people of Karachi.

He said that at three o’clock yesterday, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer asked people to come out for voting in a press conference, which is actually a violation of electoral laws and it was also acknowledged that you are not getting votes, they actually lost the election yesterday.