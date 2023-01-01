PHC orders to implement uniform rate for medical tests

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered to implement uniform fees for different tests at medical laboratories and directed to submit detail report in Contempt of Court (COC) petition, on Monday.

Unfortunately, every laboratory has fixed their own fees for medical tests, Justice Shakeel Ahmad observed. PHC has granted judgement in 2019 to fixed uniform rates for medical tests and ordered to ensure its implementation but after three years every laboratory charging patients as per their own well without hesitation, Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel advocate argued.

The petitioner further added that laboratories across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa charging patients with different fees for similar tests while several outlets are looting citizen with both hands which has created problems for patients.

The respondents had submitted reply stated that no actions have been taken in this regard while the petition was placed unnecessary with Drug Regulatory and Kidney Transplant petition and order sheet didn’t directed implementation of uniform fees for medical tests, Saifullah Mohib advocate argued.

The petitioner argued to frame charges under COC against respondents while PHC ordered implementation of court’s order and directed to submit detail report in this regard, adjourned further hearing till date to be fix by the office.