Longest ship arrives at Karachi Port

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Container ship Southampton Express, carrying 12600 TEUs (twenty equivalent unit – 20 ft container box), is the largest sized vessel to arrive at Karachi Port from Abu Dhabi Port for the first time on Tuesday.

Handling of 2000 containers (approx) will take place during her stay at Karachi Port, said a statement.

The container ship has 366.10 meters length overall, 48.30 meters beam and 14.80 meters draught. She came along side SAPTL berths, South Wharf, at around 4 pm.

All the crew members of the vessel are reported healthy with none having coronavirus symptoms.

Under the directives of Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar, the port has taken all the precautionary measures in liaison with other government departments/agencies to ensure proper checking of crew members present onboard such vessels.

Besides this, the port is regularly spraying disinfectants inside the port area as an additional precautionary safety measures to facilitate trade which has become most essential during the prevailing pandemic situation.

It may be added that port operations are continuing round-the-clock at KPT and the management is facilitating all the stake holders in every aspect.