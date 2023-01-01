Lucky Cement Limited announces expansion of clinker production Capacity in Iraq

F.P. Report

Karachi: Pakistan’s leading cement manufacturer Lucky Cement Limited is pleased to announce its strategic move to enhance clinker production capacity in Iraq. In line with the increasing demand for cement in Iraq, driven by the resurgence of economic activity and a surge in construction projects, Lucky Cement’s joint venture company with Al-Shumookh group, Najmat-Al-Samawah (NAS), has resolved to add a new clinker production line in Samawah, Iraq.

This expansion will boost the clinker production capacity by an additional 1.82 million tons per annum (MTPA), reinforcing Lucky Cement’s commitment to meet Iraq’s growing cement requirements and ensure a sustainable supply of clinker for the Joint Venture cement grinding facility in Basra, Iraq.

NAS has recently entered into an Engineering & Procurement Contract for the expansion project. The construction activity is slated to commence within the first quarter of FY24 and is expected to be completed within 18 months, showcasing the efficiency and promptness of Lucky Cement’s execution capabilities.

With the inclusion of this new clinker line, Lucky Cement’s overall domestic and international capacities will be significantly enhanced. The updated capacities are as follows: