Macao’s broad money supply rebounds

F.P. Report

MACAO: Macao’s broad money supply rebounded by 0.5 percent month on month to 717.2 billion patacas (about 89 billion US dollars) in June, the special administrative region’s (SAR) monetary watchdog said on Friday.

According to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 1.3 percent and 3.3 percent respectively. M1 thus retreated 2.7 percent from one month earlier.

Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.9 percent. The sum of these two items, broad money supply or M2, rebounded 0.5 percent to 717.2 billion patacas.

On an annual basis, M1 fell 2.7 percent, whereas M2 grew 5.5 percent.

The shares of the pataca, the Hong Kong dollar, the renminbi and the US dollar in M2 were 34.5 percent, 45.0 percent, 8.5 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively.

According to the official data, resident deposits increased 0.6 percent from the preceding month to 696.8 billion patacas, while non-resident deposits rose 5.9 percent to 294.1 billion patacas.

Meanwhile, public sector deposits in the banking sector grew 0.3 percent to 221.1 billion patacas.

As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.8 percent from a month earlier to 1,212.1 billion patacas. 1 pataca equals 0.12 US dollars. (APP)