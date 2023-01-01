Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed

PARIS (AFP) : France’s president on Monday called for a “ruthless” government response to those with terrorist ideologies, days after a teacher was stabbed to death in what he has called an act of “Islamist terror.”

Emmanuel Macron wants his ministers “to embody a ruthless state toward all those who harbor hate and terrorist ideologies,” a senior aide told reporters.

He has called on police to comb through their files of radicals who could be deported from France to make sure no one was overlooked and has told the interior minister to take a “special approach to young men between the ages of 16-25 from the Caucasus,” the aide said.