Macron says recognizing a Palestinian state ‘not a taboo’ for France

PARIS (AFP): President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that recognizing a Palestinian state was “not a taboo for France” in his first such comments since the start of the war in Gaza.

“The recognition of a Palestinian state is not a taboo for France,” he said at a joint press conference in Paris with Jordan’s King Abdullah.

His comments come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a plan for international recognition of such a state, following reports of such an initiative in The Washington Post.

The US newspaper reported that US President Joe Biden’s administration and a small group of Arab nations were working out a comprehensive plan for long-term peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

It included a firm timeline for the establishment of a Palestinian state, the report said.

Macron also repeated a warning against Israel attacking the city of Rafah. “An Israeli offensive in Rafah could only bring about an unprecedented humanitarian disaster and would be a turning point in this conflict.”

Fears of mass displacement have mounted with Netanyahu’s insistence that troops must push into Rafah to achieve “complete victory” over Hamas.

“I share the fears of Jordan and Egypt of mass forced displacement of the population,” Macron added.

“It would be a new grave violation of international law and present a major risk of escalation for the region,” he said.

Macron on Wednesday told Netanyahu that the Gaza death toll was “intolerable” and Israel’s “operations” there “must cease,” his office said.

He stressed that a ceasefire agreement should be reached “without further delay,” adding such a deal should “guarantee the protection of all civilians and the massive inflow of emergency aid.”

He said peace could only be achieved through the “creation of a Palestinian state.”