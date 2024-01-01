Pervez Khattak resigns as PTIP chairman

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pervez Khattak on Saturday stepped down as chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) days after his party showed unimpressive performance in general elections 2024.

In his resignation letter, the former defence minister said he was resigning from the position due to health issues. He also resigned from the membership of the party.

It is recalled that Khattak suffered defeat in NA-33 Nowshera constituency, which was considered his stronghold.

Provision results showed the PTI-backed independent candidate Shahid Ahad Khattak defeated him by securing 90,145 votes. Mr Khattak had bagged 25,258 in the polls.

Earlier this week, Jahangir Khan Tareen announced his resignation from the position of chairman of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

He had announced his decision on social media platform X, stating: “I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents. I have immense respect for the will of the people of Pakistan. Therefore, I have decided to resign from my position as Chairman IPP and step away from politics altogether”.

“My gratitude to all the members of IPP. I wish them the absolute best. By the Grace of Allah, I will continue to serve my country to the best of my ability in a private capacity,” Tareen had said.