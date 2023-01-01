Making of a new brawl

BRICS, a five member club of Brazil, Russia India, China and South Africa has recently announced its expansion by admitting six more nations to its family. In the current scenario, the five member bloc of major developing nations has become a highly lucrative landing place for over 153 developing countries across five continents because BRICS membership can open up massive economic, trade, fiscal and technological opportunities for them. Previously, the powerful western bloc has banned modern technology, cost effective nuclear energy and exclusive economic and trade concessions for poor and developing nations in Asia, Africa and Latin America, which are currently offered by the BRICS nations to its potential members.

The massive fame and expansion of BRICS in the world has been viewed in the western capitals with serious concerns, while western Strategists, think tanks, and intelligentsia have started a comprehensive study to launch a counter narrative and disrupt that emerging alliance of nations that is likely to challenge western monopoly in the future. However, Washington played down the BRICS expansion publically by advocating countries freedom to choose their own partners and allies but Biden’s administration has ramped up its efforts and promises to step up funding for the developing world through the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. Meanwhile, other western nations including the UK, France and Germany are preparing to engage their former Asian and African colonies through investment in development projects, educational grants and aid, to timley neutralize BRICS ingress in those regions.

In fact, global power competition and politics of alliance and multilateriams are at its peak, while diverse forums are being used as traps to engage weak nations. The crucial political support and strategic resources are used by powerful admins who steer the bloc for fulfillment of their secret agenda. Currently, the BRICS has attracted global attention because oil rich Arab nations and Cleric ruled Iran simultaneously joining the club of five that would not only empower anti-Washington alliance but it will weaken the US’s grip over OPEC Consortium which controls production and trade of black gold in the world. Secret Conspiracy and Open diplomacy are the major weapons in this global contest, whatever title be given to this enterprise, weak nations would be fuel to this fire and any positivity is less likely to come. Hence, neutrality would be the best choice during this age of chaos and altercation.